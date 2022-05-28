Charlottesville Parks & Rec outdoor pools open Memorial Day Weekend

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will open its two outdoor pools for the 2022 summer season beginning Saturday.

The Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool offer residents and visitors a fun and safe way to enjoy aquatic experiences and beat the summer heat.

For Memorial Day Weekend, there will be reduced daily admission pricing as a welcome back special to get everyone back to using both outdoor pools.

Regular pricing will resume on June 11. Summer pool passes will not be available for Memorial Day Weekend.

Summer pool passes will go on sale on June 1 and will be valid at Onesty Family Aquatic Center, Washington Park Pool and Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center. The passes offer a fun and affordable way to experience the pools for those that are frequent users.

Scholarships are available for city residents. Passes can be purchased at Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center, over the phone at (434) 970-3072 or you can renew a previous pass online.

For more information about pools, amenities and pricing, visit: www.charlottesville.gov/462/Outdoor-Pools-Spray-Grounds

Memorial Day Weekend Hours of Operation

Onesty Family Aquatic Center

300 Meade Avenue

(434) 295-7532

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Washington Park Pool

1001 Preston Avenue

(434) 977-2607

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Parks & Recreation Memorial Day Closings and Facility Hours of Operation

Administration Offices: Closed

Carver Recreation Center: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Key Recreation Center: noon – 4 p.m.

Tonsler Recreation Center: noon – 4 p.m.

Spray Grounds: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

