Charlottesville: No residential curbside trash pickup on Monday
There will be no residential curbside trash or recycling collection in Charlottesville on Independence Day.
Collections will resume Tuesday, one day behind schedule and the weekly residential trash and recycling routes will complete Saturday.
The uptown and downtown business route will be provided one trash and recycling collection on Independence Day beginning at 7 a.m.
All questions regarding this announcement should be sent to the Public Service Division at 434-970-3830 or visit www.charlottesville.gov/trash.