Charlottesville: Night lane closure on 250 Bypass over Emmet Street

There will be a night time lane closure on the US-250 Bypass over Emmet Street in Charlottesville to make bridge repairs.

The US-250 westbound right lane will be closed and traffic will be merged into the left lane. This phase of construction start this Sunday, June 5th, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., and continue each night Sunday through Thursday, for the next two weeks.

Emmet Street northbound traffic will not be allowed to take the US-250 Bypass westbound loop and should follow the detour signs. Please follow the posted work zone speed limits and drive carefully with cell phones down.

