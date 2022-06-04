augusta free press news

Charlottesville: Night lane closure on 250 Bypass over Emmet Street

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Jun. 4, 2022, 9:56 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]

Advertising inquiries: [email protected]

road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

There will be a night time lane closure on the US-250 Bypass over Emmet Street in Charlottesville to make bridge repairs.

The US-250 westbound right lane will be closed and traffic will be merged into the left lane. This phase of construction start this Sunday, June 5th, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., and continue each night Sunday through Thursday, for the next two weeks.

Emmet Street northbound traffic will not be allowed to take the US-250 Bypass westbound loop and should follow the detour signs. Please follow the posted work zone speed limits and drive carefully with cell phones down.


augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: