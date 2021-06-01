Charlottesville man dies in Interstate 64 crash

A Charlottesville man trying to avoid a ladder in the middle of Interstate 64 died from injuries in the resulting crash.

Benjamin G. Granados, 48, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle in the 6:18 p.m. Monday crash.

He was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Granados’s 2002 GMC Envoy was traveling west in the left lane when it came upon the ladder in the roadway. He swerved to the right to avoid the ladder, overcorrected several times and overturned several times.

The crash remains under investigation.

