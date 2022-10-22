Menu
charlottesville free mulch available now from local trees
News

Charlottesville: Free mulch available now from local trees

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

CharlottesvilleIn honor of America Recycles Day, celebrated on Nov. 15, the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering free mulch to customers.

Free freshly ground mulch is available now from local trees and vegetation with no dyes.

The mulch is available at the Ivy Material Utilization Center located at 4576 Dick Woods Road in Charlottesville.

The mulch giveaway will run while supplies last.

No purchase is necessary.

Mulching in the fall will help you prepare your landscaping to be ready for springtime, said the City of Charlottesville in a news release.

For more information on the programs offered at the Ivy MUC, visit https://www.rivanna.org/ivy-material-utilization-center-muc/ 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

