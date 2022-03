Charlottesville city offices closed Thursday: City marking Liberation & Freedom Day

Published Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022, 9:46 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Charlottesville city offices will be closed Thursday, March 3 for Liberation & Freedom Day.

Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT)

There will be no changes to transit service.

City Trash and Recycling Services

There will be no change to curbside trash or recycling collection. These services will continue as normal.