Charlottesville Black Business Expo returns to IX Art Park on Sept. 24
The sixth annual Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo returns to IX Art Park on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This year’s Black Business Expo includes an exhibition of booths operated by Black-owned businesses, three panel discussions by leading professionals, a business pitch competition, live music entertainment and more.
“This has been a turbulent time for businesses – not only in our community, but throughout the country,” said Ty Cooper, director of the expo. “Many businesses are still feeling the effects of COVID-19, and small businesses need more support than ever before.”
Legendary Charlottesville group Ebony Groove headlines the event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with their high energy call and response blend of Go-Go, R&B, and hip-hop. R&B/Soul artist Richelle Claiborne plays from 4 to 5 p.m.
“This year’s entertainment is top notch. I hope that all kinds of people will come out to experience the grooves and learn more about these black-owned businesses that are part of the bedrock of our local economy,” said Nathan Moore, general manager of WTJU 91.1 FM, which co-organizes the expo.
Attendance at the Black Business Expo is not limited to African-Americans. Everyone is warmly invited to attend this free public event.
The expo is sponsored by IX Art Park, Bama Works, City of Charlottesville, Charlottesville Office of Economic Development, United Way of Greater Charlottesville and Community Investment Collaborative.
More info is available at BlackBusinessExpo.org