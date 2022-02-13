Charlottesville Area Transit announces new ridership reporting method

A monumental step in Charlottesville Area Transit history has been taken.

After a year of testing, the transit agency has received official approval from the National Transit Database to implement the use of Automatic Passenger Counters in reporting ridership.

This new technology will allow the agency to accurately report detailed ridership data and optimize its current funding model. By displaying an increase in ridership, CAT can expect a possible increase in state funding.

Given these additional resources, CAT’s mission to expand and provide more reliable service to the Charlottesville region becomes more real each day. Join CAT today in celebrating this pivotal milestone that will benefit the future of transit for the entire region.

For more information, visit www.catchthecat.org.