Charlotte uses big first, second innings to defeat Longwood, 8-4

The Charlotte 49ers used big first and second innings to defeat Longwood, 8-4, on Tuesday.

The 49ers (8-4) were led by offensively by freshman Blake Jackson. Jackson reached base three times and recorded three RBI which included a three run homer down the right field line in the second inning.

The Lancers (3-10) opened up the scoring in the first inning off of a two run blast courtesy of Gregory Ryan that scored teammate Jack Schnell. The home run marks Ryan’s first as a Lancer since his transfer from VCU.

Charlotte would respond immediately in the bottom half of the first with a two-run shot from Josh Madole that saw Nate Furman cross home. The 49ers would hit another home run in the bottom half of the third through Jackson. The three-run shot was the first of Jackson’s career.

Charlotte would add to their lead in the fourth inning when a wild pitch scored Furman. The final piece of insurance would come from a Jake Cunningham two-run shot, scoring Jack Dragum in the seventh.

The Lancers started to mount a comeback late in the game when Jack Schnell singled in Justin Looney. They would close the gap further when Ryan walked with the bases loaded, but the comeback was stopped there.

Matt Brooks started on the mound for the 49ers and went two innings. Brooks gave up two runs on three base hits and struck out one. Collin Kramer (1-0) came out of the bullpen and threw 3.1 innings of no-hit ball that saw him strike out eight. Colby Bruce came on in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and two outs and picked up his second save of the season.

Gregory Ryan reached base three times to lead Longwood’s offense, and also had three of their four RBI’s. The transfer junior currently boasts a four game hitting streak that’s seen him record five total hits and reach base six times.

Cole Taylor (0-1) started on the mound for the first time in his collegiate career. The redshirt junior went 3.1 innings, giving up six runs on five base hits and picked up his first loss of the season. Sean Gibbons pitched 2.2 innings out of the bullpen. Gibbons allowed no runs on two base hits and struck out two on the day.

“The guys refuse to give up,” said head coach Chad Oxendine following the defeat. “We are excited to be back at Buddy Bolding Stadium this week. We will continue to work hard and get better at the little things.”

Longwood returns to action tomorrow afternoon when St. Peter’s come to Farmville for what will be the first of eight consecutive home games that will be broadcast on ESPN+.