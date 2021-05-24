Change in command: Black stepping down from post at Fishburne Military School

Fishburne Military School Superintendent Mark Black is stepping down from his post, the Fishburne-Hudgins Educational Foundation Inc., the governing body of FMS, announced Monday.

During his five-year tenure as superintendent, Black oversaw the construction of the $4.5 million, 23,000 square foot Hitt-Millar Field house, and then navigated Fishburne through the COVID-19 crisis and the school’s return to in-person classes in the fall of 2020.

“We wish to thank Mark and wish him great success in the future. He has worked hard, and successfully, at Fishburne,” said Joe Johnson, ’71, chairman of the Foundation. “Further, his efforts to lead the school during the pandemic were nothing short of remarkable.”

“I appreciate the opportunities I’ve had to develop strong relationships with cadets and their families along with the faculty, staff and community of Waynesboro,” Black said. “I pray that under its next leader, Fishburne will continue its long commitment to forge honorable young men of courage.”

Lt. Col. Robert Hunt, Fishburne’s senior Army instructor, JROTC, with 19 years of experience at Fishburne, will serve as the interim superintendent.

The Foundation will announce a search committee shortly and immediately seek a new president/superintendent.

