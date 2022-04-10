Cavalier Symphony Orchestra performing May 1 at The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater will welcome the Cavalier Symphony Orchestra for its presentation of Song & Dance live on The Paramount’s stage Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are free for students and $15 for the general public. Come support UVA’s only student-run orchestra in their return to the stage after the COVID pandemic.

Tickets for this event are on sale now. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.

