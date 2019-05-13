Can CBD oil provide much needed pain relief?

The cannabis plant does have a variety of pain relieving benefits it is the reason medical marijuana exists after all. CBD oil isn’t exactly the same thing although it could still help when it comes to providing fast and effective pain relief.

CBD oil is derived from the cannabis plant but it as a very low THC content meaning you can’t get high from using CBD oils. This is known has hemp-based CBD oil marijuana-based oils are also available but due to the higher THC content, they are not as wildly available. You can find out more about what CBD is here.

Hemp-based CBD oil is being labelled as a “miracle” for many things from skin conditions like acne to issues like cancer! With such a variety of things being reported it is easy to see why some people dismiss CBD oil as a phoney product or fad.

But there is actually a lot of evidence to suggest that CBD does have effective pain relieving properties. There is also a lot of misinformation about CBD oil as well while there is evidence to show it could help combat certain types of cancer and help alleviate cancer treatment side-effects that doesn’t make it a cure like is sometimes reported.

A lot of the reported possible health benefits of CBD oil do require more research but when it comes to pain relief there is a lot of supporting evidence already. More studies are ongoing but if you suffer from certain conditions/ illnesses CBD oil is certainly worth considering. Let’s take a closer look at CBD oil and see what else we can discover about its pain relieving properties.

How CBD Oil Can Help Relieve Pain

CBD is a cannabinoid and a very powerful one at that when it comes to pain relief because hemp-based CBD oil contains high levels of cannabinoids it is an effective pain reliever. One notable way it works is that it stops the body from absorbing anandamide.

Anandamide is a compound in the body that regulates pain by stopping the body absorbing it you get higher amounts of anandamide in your bloodstream. Which could help reduce the amount of pain you would normally feel.

The cannabidiols in CBD is also make it a strong anti-inflammatory which means CBD oil can help limit inflammation in the body and brain. CBD oil, especially in forms like balms and lotions, has been shown to be an effective way to treat conditions and ailments that affect a person’s joints and bones.

Like I mentioned previously more research into how CBD can help relieve pain is really needed before we can discover just how effective it is. But the evidence we do have as shown promise and thanks to the wide-ranging effects of CBD and the lack of any psychoactive properties it is a valuable way to treat certain types of pain. Below I’ve outlined some of the main conditions CBD can help with.

Chronic Pain Conditions

There is a lot of evidence to suggest that CBD oil can help with chronic pain conditions like fibromyalgia to give just one example. The anti-inflammatory properties of CBD are believed to help reduce pain and make things more manageable for sufferers. There is also strong evidence to show that unlike other medications people don’t build up a tolerance to CBD oil either so it could be an effective long-term treatment option.

Arthritis

Arthritis and other similar joint pain conditions have shown to be effectively treated with CBD oil products in particular lotions and balms thanks to their direct skin contact. The anti-inflammation properties are again believed to be behind this although further research is still ongoing.

Migraines

A migraine isn’t your ordinary headache they are much more long-lasting and severe in their symptoms. CBD oil could help when it comes to relieving the pain caused my migraines and help alleviate other symptoms like increased sensitivity to noise and light. CBD vapes, in particular, were highlighted as a more effective delivery method because of the fast absorption.

Joint Pain

Joint pain can impact any area of the body and cause a multitude of problems, a bad back can easily cause a lack of sleep which could lead to insomnia. Joint pain can also be caused by numerous different issues and some people are more prone to pain than others.

CBD oil thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties and high cannabidiol content is believed to be an effective way to combat many forms of joint pain. So, if you suffer from joint pain whether it is a chronic pain condition or simply the result of a pre-existing injury CBD oil could be an effective way to combat any pain.

