cadence achieves bronze medal from ecovadis for second year in a row
News

Cadence achieves bronze medal from EcoVadis for second year in a row

Crystal Graham
Published:

2022 ecovadis sustainability rating bronzeCadence, Inc., a leading contract manufacturer of medical and drug delivery devices in Staunton, has earned its second bronze medal for sustainability from EcoVadis, the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

The bronze medal distinguishes sustainability performance in the top half of all companies and industries rated throughout the world, according to a news release.

Cadence’s rating originated from EcoVadis’ sustainability scorecard that demonstrates performance across 21 indicators in four themes – environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

“Following a year of focused efforts, Cadence demonstrated significant improvements compared to last year’s scorecard,” stated Chris McHugh, vice president of operations.  “We are proud to achieve another bronze medal for social responsibility as we continue our important work as a responsible corporate citizen knowing that this benefits our employees, customers and the communities in which we operate.”

EcoVadis has created a global network of more than 100,000 rated companies in 175+ countries, since 2007, that are sustainability rated.

For more information on Cadence, please visit their website at cadenceinc.com.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

