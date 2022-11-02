cadence achieves bronze medal from ecovadis for second year in a row

Cadence, Inc., a leading contract manufacturer of medical and drug delivery devices in Staunton, has earned its second bronze medal for sustainability from EcoVadis, the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

The bronze medal distinguishes sustainability performance in the top half of all companies and industries rated throughout the world, according to a news release.

Cadence’s rating originated from EcoVadis’ sustainability scorecard that demonstrates performance across 21 indicators in four themes – environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

“Following a year of focused efforts, Cadence demonstrated significant improvements compared to last year’s scorecard,” stated Chris McHugh, vice president of operations. “We are proud to achieve another bronze medal for social responsibility as we continue our important work as a responsible corporate citizen knowing that this benefits our employees, customers and the communities in which we operate.”

EcoVadis has created a global network of more than 100,000 rated companies in 175+ countries, since 2007, that are sustainability rated.

For more information on Cadence, please visit their website at cadenceinc.com.