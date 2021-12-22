Buying a new mattress

Published Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, 1:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Do you feel exhausted when waking up in the morning? You are not the only one. Even after sleeping at least eight hours, as recommended, many people feel that way. If you begin to feel tired in the mornings, that is a good indicator that you need a new mattress. A good bed is essential for quality sleep. If you have used your mattress for several years now, it is time for you to start looking for a new one. Here you will find some pointers to check before purchasing a new mattress.

What to check about new mattresses

You should examine many details about mattresses. You can best do so if you visit Sleepsteady.com and see what they have to offer. You will find some precious info there on how to protect your new mattress with a 100% waterproof mattress protector. Anyhow, in general, three broader categories of mattresses are air-filled mattresses, inner-spring mattresses, and memory foam mattresses.

Memory-foam mattresses put lower pressure on your body when you sleep. They are designed to support any bodyweight evenly. That means you are less likely to wake up in the morning with pain in your neck, shoulders, or hip.

An essential thing to check in mattresses is their thickness. The thickness impacts the amount of support the mattress will give your body. For a more comfortable sleep, foam mattresses are a good solution as they have a lower density. Foam mattresses can usually weigh between three and nine pounds, and the higher-weight mattresses are a solid option if you have a larger figure.

Today, there are various foam mattresses on the market so that anyone can find a suitable solution for their budget. Usually, mattresses with at least a six-inch base are of good quality. It would be best to always go for high-quality mattresses within your budget because buying a mattress is a long-term investment. You are not just buying a mattress, but you are also investing in a good night’s sleep.

More expensive mattresses are more quality mattresses that provide better body support. The good idea is to go and test several mattresses first before buying one. If the mattress is too soft, then go for a thicker mattress. If it is too hard, test mattresses with lower density. You will indeed find the ideal mattress if you test some of them and consult professionals.

Do not buy impulsively, as buying a mattress is a serious investment that requires reasonable consideration. Take some time to research and compare several models. Online you have many options for comparing mattresses and their materials side by side. Read more about the materials used for their making, how they support the body, and how different types of mattresses affect the quality of sleep.

The abovementioned basic information should guide you in the right direction. Consider the advice and information here, and start searching for your new mattress today. You will quickly notice a significant difference when finding your best new mattress. Good luck in your search, and go for the best option for your budget.

Story by Sowmia Rajendran

Related



