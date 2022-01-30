Business innovator Eboné Bell to speak at Bridgewater College for Black History Month

Business owner, speaker and trailblazer Eboné Bell will speak at Bridgewater College on Thursday, Feb. 3, during the College’s celebration of Black History Month.

Recognized in Forbes magazine as an “inspiring Black entrepreneur changing our world,” Bell shines bright in the world of entrepreneurship, LGBTQ issues, media and activism. She is the founder and editor-and-chief of Tagg Magazine and Tagg Communication, LLC—a magazine and website she started after seeing a lack of LQBTQ women represented in local publications. In 2018, Bell founded the Tagg Scholarship Fund created specifically for young, queer women of color who can’t afford to attend school.

“The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Bridgewater College prioritizes an intersectional approach. We believe she will be an excellent choice as our Black History Month speaker because she personifies intersectionality as she ties in all aspects of her identity when speaking: her racial identity, gender identity and queer identity,” said Anna G. Cho, Assistant Director for Diversity, Education and Advocacy at Bridgewater College.

Bell’s lecture will use the art of storytelling and relatability to create a unique way of exploring Black historical figures, experiences and important events that have shaped our past and present. Through discussing Black history basics and the past, attendees will open the doors to the future.

Sponsored by the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the event will begin at 7 p.m. in Cole Hall on the College’s campus. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The event is a traditional lecture, and attendees will have an opportunity for Q&A with Bell at the end of the event.

In keeping with guidance from the CDC, Bridgewater College requires that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, properly wear face masks when indoors in public areas of campus.