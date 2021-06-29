BRITE Bus to resume fare collection on all routes beginning next week

, will resume collecting fares beginning on Monday, July 5.

To help alleviate some of the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, BRITE Bus has been operating fare-free since March 2020. Allocated funding through the federal CARES Act allowed BRITE to maintain regular operations, offer fare-free trips, and purchase personal protective equipment for riders and bus operators.

BRITE Bus accepts farecards, exact change, or tokens and those previously eligible for fare-free rides will continue to receive this service.

“It has been our privilege to assist essential workers and our area’s residents get to their place of work and important destinations during this difficult time,” Transit Manager Devon Thompson said.

Face coverings and physical distancing are still required on buses. The Transportation Security Administration extended the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks, including public transportation, through Sept. 13.

BRITE Bus is administered by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, with operational recommendations provided by the BRITE Transit Advisory Committee.

More information can be found on the BRITE Bus website at www.britebus.org/bus-fares.