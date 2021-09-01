Bridgewater College welcomes 10 new faculty members

Published Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021, 7:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Bridgewater College welcomes 10 new full-time faculty members for the 2021-22 academic year.

The faculty members will join the Rhodes School of Arts and Humanities, School of Natural Sciences and School of Professional Studies.

The new faculty members, announced by Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Leona Sevick, are:

Anthony Biasello joins the Department of Economics and Business Administration as an assistant professor. Biasello earned a J.D. from the University of Houston and a B.S. in human resource management from the University of Alabama.

Maria Paz G. Esguerra joins the Department of History and Political Science as a visiting assistant professor of history. Esguerra earned a Ph.D. in history from the University of Michigan, an M.A. in American studies from the University of Minnesota—Twin Cities and a B.A. in history and political science from Oberlin College.

Barry Flowe joins the Department of Music as Director of Athletic Bands. Flowe oversees the Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band as well as teaches courses in music education. He received his master of curriculum and instruction from Virginia Tech and his bachelor of music with a concentration in instrumental music in K-12 from Old Dominion University.

Tracy Hough joins the Department of Teacher Education as an assistant professor of education. Hough earned a B.A. in liberal studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara, an M.A. in education from Eastern Mennonite University and completed her Ed.D. in reading education at the Curry School of Education at the University of Virginia. Her research interests focus on global literacy and supporting teachers in under-resourced schools in Latin America and Africa as a means to improve their reading instruction.

Peixing Jiang will join the Department of Health and Human Sciences as a visiting assistant professor. Jiang earned an Ed.D. in exercise science from the University of Georgia and an M.S. in exercise science from Shanghai Sports University in China.

Sreekanth “Sree” Malladi will join the Department of Math and Computer Science as a visiting associate professor. Malladi earned a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Idaho. He specializes in cyber security and has 17 years of experience as a faculty member, which includes a year as an associate professor of computer science at Bridgewater College from 2018 to 2019.

Kate Natishan will join the Department of English as a visiting assistant professor. She earned her Ph.D. in rhetoric and writing and an M.A. in English literature from Virginia Tech; her B.A. in English literature is from McDaniel College in Westminster, Md.

Nuraddeen Nuhu will join the Department of Economics and Business Administration as an assistant professor of business. Nuhu earned a Ph.D. in international entrepreneurship from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom, as well as an M.B.A. and a B.Sc. in business administration from Bayero University in Nigeria. He is passionate about entrepreneurship research.

Michael Ray will join the Department of Health and Human Sciences as a visiting assistant professor. Ray earned a doctor of chiropractic from Sherman College, and an M.S. in exercise science and a B.S. in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina. His primary interests are persistent pain, therapeutic exercise and efficacy of healthcare interventions in musculoskeletal care.

Rippa Sehgal will join the Department of Chemistry as a visiting assistant professor. Sehgal earned her Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Toledo, an M.S. in chemistry with a biochemistry thesis concentration from Western Kentucky University and a B.Sc in chemistry from Indira Gandhi National Open University, India. Sehgal’s research areas in biochemistry are protein characterization, enzymology and protein crystallography.