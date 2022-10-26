Botetourt County: Massachusetts man dead from injuries in I-81 crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County early Wednesday that took the life of a Massachusetts man.

According to State Police, a 1992 Nissan Sentra was traveling south on Interstate 81 at the 158-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a Jersey wall at 2:02 a.m.

The Nissan was driven by Richard J. Banville, 52, of Franklin, Mass., who died at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.