Booking your Christmas trip to Kenya: What you need to know

For most of us, planning a trip to a new or faraway location can be nerve-wracking.

Most of the anxiety has to do with the fact that, more often than not, we neither know anything about these prospective destinations nor the people we are likely to find there.

If we are completely honest with ourselves, our decisions on where to vacation are primarily based on romantic notions about our preferred destination.

While these notions might be true, it never hurts to base our decision-making on facts. Being informed is the most secure way to guarantee yourself a perfect and hassle-free holiday.

When planning a Christmas trip to Kenya, you need to bear a few vital elements in mind. Organizing your trip with these factors in mind will save you from spending extra and ensure you enjoy a memorable visit.

1. Travel agents

Kenya has a lot of famed tourist attractions.

Consequently, the country is a prominent safari destination with a well-developed tourism infrastructure, including professional world-class travel companies.

Enlisting the assistance of a reputable tour and travel agency gives you an inside track on what you are likely to find in Kenya.

It is the best way to get accurate information about the country and make informed decisions regarding your itinerary.

The agent will advise you on which attractions you can visit at particular times of the year.

They can also take care of your accommodation and transport logistics. All you have to do upon arrival is kick back and enjoy your holiday.

In most cases, safaris and game drives are done in off-road vehicles such as the Toyota land-cruisers, Ford Ranger, and Land Rovers. For a beach safari in Diani, your travel agent will provide Mid-level SUVS such as the Subaru Forester, Toyota Rush, Toyota Harrier and more are okay for getting around.

Also, some safari consultants are Kenyan natives and know the country intimately. In addition, such agencies will provide you with multi-lingual native tour guides who will regal you with all the exciting facets of Kenya.

Having a professional travel agent at your disposal assures you that you always have a dependable and well-prepared safari partner to cater to the details.

Today’s tour companies go as far as offering customized or tailor-made Kenyan safaris where the entire itinerary is structured according to your preferences.

2. Attractions/ Vacation activities

While some destinations and attractions are evergreen and appealing throughout the year, others might only be ideal during certain seasons.

As such, you need to be clear about the attractions you wish to visit and the activities you hope to enjoy while there.

Luckily, most attractions are worth visiting during the Christmas season, when the weather ranges from warm to temperate.

Two of the most popular products in the Kenyan tourism market are wildlife safaris and marine tours.

If you wish to partake in a wildlife safari, Kenya has more than 41 national parks and game reserves, each with a wide range of animal species.

You can visit the incredible Maasai Mara Game Reserve and sample the Big Five up close. Other game parks in Kenya worth considering include Samburu National Park, Amboseli, Lewa Conservancy, Tsavo, Hell’s Gate National Park, and Lake Nakuru National Park.

Some of the activities to look forward to on a wildlife safari include game drives, camping, hot air balloon rides, walking safaris, and Maasai village tours.

For Marine safaris, you can head down to the warm Kenyan coast and revel in the country’s award-winning beaches. Here, you can enjoy fishing, snorkeling, dolphin watching, deep-sea diving, kite surfing, swimming, and romantic dhow rides at sundown.

3. Visa requirements

Kenya does not allow you to have your visa processed on arrival. That is why you must apply for and obtain your permission before booking your travel.

Luckily, the process of getting a visa is relatively hassle-free and quick. Travelers visiting Kenya for tourism, business or other short stays can get their visas online.

Nonetheless, it is essential to ascertain the specific rules that apply to your country of origin to ensure you abide by the requirements before you depart.

For nationals eligible for an electronic visa, all they need to do is visit iVisa.com to apply. Travelers ineligible for the online visa must make their visa applications through the Kenya embassy or consulate offices in their countries of origin.

Typically, Kenya’s tourist visas are single entry permits that allow a visitor to stay in the country for a maximum of 90-days at a time.

You may apply for an eVisa as early as 80 days before your preferred travel date. Overall, the application must be made at least seven days before the date of travel.

4. Health requirements

Aside from the visa requirements, travelers are also required to meet some mandatory health requirements. These include yellow fever vaccination and Covid-19 PCR tests.

The traveler must have negative Covid-19 results to be allowed into the country. Testing for Covid-19 must have been done at least 96 hours before travel and a certificate issued.

Please note that you will be required to furnish both the Yellow fever and Covid-19 certificates at the immigration desk on arrival.

Since Kenya is a tropical country where malaria cases arise from time to time, it is also advisable to seek advice from your doctor regarding any preventive medication.

In recent years, malaria cases have been declining, but it still never hurts to be prepared.

5. Travel essentials/ contraband

Remember to carry all the necessary documents ranging from your passport, flight tickets, Yellow fever and Covid-19 certificates, and health insurance documents.

Persons on prescription drugs are also advised to carry their prescriptions with them at all times.

It is also worth noting that Kenya has banned the sale and use of plastic carrier bags, and you should avoid packing items in such bags.

Also, please bear in mind the activities you shall be participating in as these will inform the clothes you need to pack.

Story by Trevor Charles

