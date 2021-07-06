BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its summer 2021 national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event July 7-10.

The quarterly effort that has helped more than 53,742 pets find their forever homes in area shelters. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation helps sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less per dog, cat, puppy and kitten.

This summer’s event will be hosted in more than 180 shelters in 40 states, including the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

The RHSPCA is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with evening hours on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Adoption fees for all available animals will be lowered to $25 during this event.

Potential adopters may make an appointment to visit the animals online at RHSPCA.org. The shelter encourages potential adopters to submit applications ahead of time for pre-approval to quicken the adoption process.

“This event is another great opportunity to find appropriate homes for our shelter animals by incentivizing their adoption. We found adoptive homes for 76 animals total during our previous Empty the Shelters events and hope to help many more this time around,” said Huck Nawaz, executive director of the RHSPCA.

The “Empty the Shelters” event began in 2016 as an effort to encourage more families to adopt a pet into their home. Since its inception, BISSELL Pet Foundation has expanded its “Empty the Shelters” reach to organizations in 45 states and Canada, partnering with a total of 414 shelters. The goal for the summer 2021 event is to find forever homes for 4,000 pets.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ events have become a valuable tool for our shelter partners to find loving families for their pets, allowing them to support their community and other shelters who struggle,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “We are excited to have 40 states, the most ever, represented in our July event. Thousands of pets across the country will find forever homes, and that’s what it’s all about.”