Biden-Harris administration to help rural communities grow outdoor recreation economy
Two communities in Virginia were selected to receive planning assistance as part of a Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program: Buchanan and Buena Vista.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Northern Border Regional Commission announced assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets through the program.
The Virginia projects selected include:
- Buchanan: The town of Buchanan and partners would like to plan for pedestrian and bike connectivity to nearby residential neighborhoods, the Appalachian Trail, the Upper James River Blueway, and the U.S. Bicentennial Bicycle Route; make improvements to Main Street; support small businesses in the outdoor recreation sector of the economy; and connect the town to the river, mountains, and nearby trails in the region.
- Buena Vista: The city of Buena Vista and partners would like to maximize the impact of their centerpiece local park, Glen Maury Park, to better connect it to downtown and to surrounding recreational assets such as the Blue Ridge Parkway and Appalachian Trail. The city also seeks to maximize the use of its campground and event venue for this same purpose.
“The economic impact of outdoor recreation near our national forests and grasslands is vital to support health and prosperity in rural America,” said forest service chief Randy Moore. “Efforts to reinvigorate main streets through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program is an important step to help communities realize all the benefits that adjacent national forests and grasslands make possible.”
RERC is a planning assistance program that helps rural communities leverage outdoor recreation to revitalize their Main Streets, leading to improved environmental protection and public health outcomes. Communities are encouraged to pursue activities that foster environmentally friendly community development and revitalization through the conservation and sustainable use of public or private forests or other natural resources.
The communities are planning to undertake a variety of revitalization projects which include:
- building new trail systems;
- improving access and walkability along Main Streets;
- increasing access to outdoor activities for all residents and visitors;
- strengthening outdoor recreation businesses;
- adapting to the climate impacts that affect coastal resources, wildfires, and winter recreation opportunities;
- cleaning up and repurposing vacant buildings; and
- creating new parks and recreation amenities.
A federal planning team will work with each community over the course of four to six months, with a two-day facilitated community workshop as the focal point. Participants will work together to develop strategies and an action plan to grow their local outdoor recreation economies.
Communities were chosen following a comprehensive interagency review process from a pool of more than 100 applicants.
For a list of the selected communities and projects, click here.