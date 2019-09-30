Beyer, Gianforte introduce suicide prevention legislation
U.S. Reps. Don Beyer (D-VA) and Greg Gianforte (R-MT) will introduce the Campaign To Prevent Suicide Act on Tuesday.
The bill would set up an educational campaign recommended by suicide prevention advocates and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to raise awareness for a three-digit suicide lifeline phone number, suicide prevention resources, and more effective discourse on how to prevent suicide.
“Our bipartisan legislation is designed to help change the culture around suicide so that all Americans know to engage rather than ignore individuals who might be experiencing suicidal thoughts,” said Beyer. “It would fund campaigns to share information about suicide prevention resources like the suicide prevention lifeline, which has been shown to save lives. It would also create new media tools to help television and social media know how to shape the national conversation we need to reduce suicide.”
“America and Montana face a suicide crisis,” Congressman Gianforte said. “We have to come together to fight this tragic epidemic, which is why I am introducing this bipartisan bill to increase awareness and ensure people know about and have the tools to address it.”
Text of the bill is available here.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.