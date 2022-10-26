Menu
bedford county authorities seek information on teen missing since oct 21
News

Bedford County: Authorities seek information on teen missing since Oct. 21

Chris Graham
Last updated:
Dale Lee Canterbury Jr
Image: The Aware Foundation

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old male.

Dale Lee Canterbury Jr. was last seen in Bedford on Oct. 21. Canterbury was last seen wearing a jean jacket, jeans with writing on them, and white Nike shoes, and may have a buzz-styled haircut.

He requires medication and may need medical assistance.

If located, approach with caution and contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.

 

Chris Graham

