Better Business Bureau honors local high school seniors as Students of Integrity

Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia honored 13 area high school seniors at the 19th annual Student of Integrity Scholarship Awards Dinner held on April 27th in Roanoke.

Each student was awarded a $1,500 scholarship at the event that recognizes students for demonstrating ethics through leadership, community service, and overall personal integrity.

Scholarship recipients from this area are: Harlee Pangle from Turner Ashby High School, Adarsh Shah from Wilson Memorial High School, Carly Thomas from Highland High School, McKenna Vess from Wilson Memorial High School, and Jonathan Williams from Blue Ridge Christian School.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, BBB has received more than 2,400 Scholarship Applications from over 150 schools and awarded $227,000 in scholarships to 243 deserving students throughout Western Virginia.

Here are the students who earned this distinction:

Alicia Carvalho, Cave Spring High School

Ainsley Dunning, John S. Battle High School

Sydney Fritz, Blacksburg High School

Skylar Gay, Home School

Emiliano Gonzalez, William Byrd High School

Taylor Hilovsky, Cave Spring High School

Harlee Pangle, Turner Ashby High School

Kristopher Schultz, Altavista Combined School

Adarsh Shah, Wilson Memorial High School

Carly Thomas, Highland High School

Sarah Kate Tozier, Glenvar High School

McKenna Vess, Wilson Memorial High School

Jonathan Williams, Blue Ridge Christian School

The BBB Student of Integrity Scholarship Awards Program recognizes students that share a common truth: everything that they say and do represents a choice, and their decisions help to determine the shape of their lives. Each year, a total of 150 public and private high schools, as well as home schools, within the BBB 32-county service area are invited to participate by selecting their own Students of Integrity to submit entries to the BBB.

The 2022 BBB Student of Integrity Scholarship Program has been sponsored by area businesses that are eager to acknowledge the character, integrity, and ethical behavior of these future leaders.

To see a full list of sponsors, visit www.bbb.org/local/0613/scholarship.

