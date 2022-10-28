What you need to know: Why the Baltimore Ravens won, Tampa Bay Bucs lost

The Baltimore Ravens earned a clutch road victory on Thursday night, coming from behind to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22.

Twenty-four points in the second half lifted Baltimore, moving the team to 5-3 overall and putting them in command of the AFC North. Late points by Tampa kept the game close, but another slow start for the perceived Super Bowl contenders now leaves them with the same amount of losses through Week 8 as they had the entire 2021 regular season.

Why the Ravens won

A couple of reasons. They are playing a bit smarter, though you can argue that going for it on fourth and two in the red zone late in the second quarter was silly. While they did have seven penalties, they did not turn the ball over. They extended drives well, they got to Tom Brady with three sacks, and they just looked sharp. Going 6-for-13 on third downs, they were able to extend drives and averaged 6.1 yard per play. With 222 passing yards from Jackson and 231 rushing yards, they have a balance that Tampa would envy.

Why the Bucs lost

Because they cannot run the ball. There is just no balance, despite trying. This is a team riddled by injuries, and once they get key guys back, they can compete. But will they stay in playoff contention for the time being in a lowly NFC South? Leonard Fournette only rushed the ball nine times for 24 yards. Rachaad White had four carries for 19 yards. Abandoning the run has not helped them at all.

Game-changing moment

Lamar Jackson hit Isaiah Likely in the third quarter for a touchdown pass that made it 17-10 Ravens, giving his team a lead it would not relinquish. It came on a fine throw to the back of the end zone where the tight end managed to keep both feet just in bounds. It was also significant because Baltimore’s star tight end Mark Andrews was pulled from the game with a shoulder injury. Likely finished tied for a team-high with six catches and led them with 77 yards receiving.

Player of the game

Kenyan Drake. The former Alabama running back had 62 yards on seven carries, including a huge 40-yard run late. He also had four catches, and while they went for only five yards, he did add a touchdown reception in an all-around performance.

Key statistic

Tom Brady last now lost three games in a row for the first time in two decades.

What’s next

The Ravens return to action on Nov. 7, facing the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.