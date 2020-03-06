Authorities seek missing Augusta County man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing Mount Sidney man who has reportedly made statements of self-harm.

Ronnie A. Jenkins Jr., 36, was last seen on Wednesday.

He’s 5’10”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and has a tattoo of the word “Serenity” on his left forearm.

He was last seen wearing a gray knit cap, a dark-colored Carhart hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Jenkins has ties to Culpepper and Orange counties.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Jenkins, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Connor Tobin at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

