Augusta County authorities leading search for missing Weyers Cave woman

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a county resident who was reported missing Wednesday by a family member.

Keelan Thomas Kobler, 34, was last seen on or around March 1 around 6 p.m.

Kobler is 5’7”, 120 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Kobler is driving a silver 2010 Nissan Altima with Virginia tag UAW-5202.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.