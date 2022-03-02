Augusta County authorities leading search for missing Weyers Cave woman
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a county resident who was reported missing Wednesday by a family member.
Keelan Thomas Kobler, 34, was last seen on or around March 1 around 6 p.m.
Kobler is 5’7”, 120 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
Kobler is driving a silver 2010 Nissan Altima with Virginia tag UAW-5202.
If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.