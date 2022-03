Authorities lead search for missing Amelia County teenager

Published Monday, Mar. 7, 2022, 10:18 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old female.

Kayla Shifflett was last seen in Amelia County on Saturday. She was last seen wearing green shorts and Vans camo print shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.