Authorities investigating Monday bomb threat at Staunton High School

Staunton Police and Staunton Fire officials are leading a joint investigation into a bomb threat at Staunton High School reported to authorities on Monday.

The PD, in a press release, reports that it does not appear to be a credible threat, but the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.