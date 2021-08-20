Augusta Health instituting restrictions on visitation

Published Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, 3:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Due to rising community COVID-19 infections, Augusta Health will be operating under Restricted Visitation, effective Monday, Aug. 23.

During Restricted Visitation, visitors will not be allowed in all inpatient and outpatient areas, with the following exceptions:

Pediatric (under 18) Patients: One parent/guardian may visit for the duration of the hospital admission or outpatient appointment.

Patients at the End of Life: One adult visitor at a time may be allowed to visit for the duration of the hospital admission. If families are in the process of making end of life decisions, up to two support persons will be allowed on the day of the meeting with providers.

Labor & Delivery: One support person will be allowed for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Patients needing extensive teaching for post-discharge/post-visit care or making critical care planning decisions: One visitor may be present during this teaching or planning encounter. This applies to both inpatient and outpatient settings.

Adults with High Illness Acuity or High Emotional Need: At the discretion of the front-line care team, one adult visitor at a time may be allowed to visit for the duration of the admission or outpatient appointment.

Augusta Medical Group/Urgent Care/Outpatient Visit: One support person, essential caregiver for the duration of the visit when needed to safely provide care.

Clergy

Designated Support Persons

Patients with a disability who need ongoing and necessary support to aide in their care may appoint a Designated Support Person to assist them for the duration of their stay or outpatient appointment.

This support includes physical assistance, emotional support, assistance with communication, decision-making, or other support necessary to afford meaningful access to information and an equal opportunity to benefit from the treatment, at any time during which health care services are provided.

If the admission is expected to last greater than 24 hours, additional DSP may be appointed; however, only one DSP will be permitted to be in the room at any given time.

Although DSPs are not allowed in COVID isolation rooms due to the inherent safety risks, visitation may be allowed on a case-by-case basis.

All exceptions visitors and designated support persons will:

Be screened for COVID-19 symptoms each visit.

Be symptom-free before entering Augusta Health facilities.

Wear a mask before entering the facility and for the duration of the visit.

Perform hand hygiene at entry and when leaving or entering a patient’s room.

Practice social distancing.

Limit traffic to and from a patient’s room, as well as within the facility.

Adhere to all Isolation Precautions.

What are other options for visitation during this time?

Dedicated Family Liaisons who can assist and help you stay in touch with the patient and their provider.

What is a liaison? A liaison is an Augusta Health staff member who will help you connect with your family, as well as hospital staff.

What can a liaison do for me? A liaison will make sure that patients and families receive the information they need to stay informed about a patient’s condition. Liaisons can also help with technology so patients can video conference with family.

How can I contact a liaison? You or your family may request involvement with a Liaison by calling (540) 332-4569.