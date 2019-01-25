Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance to locate a missing person from Philadelphia who is possibly in the Augusta County area.

Twenty-one-year-old Jack Powell was last seen in Philadelphia on Tuesday. He was reported missing and entered into NCIC as a missing person on Thursday. There are no known vehicles associated with Powell, and he may have arrived in our area via public or for-hire transportation.

If any local residents know the whereabouts of, or have interaction with Powell, please contact us immediately. Points of contact for this case are Investigator CJ Taylor and Deputy Chad Marshall.