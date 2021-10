Augusta County Sheriff’s Office hosting Drug Take Back Day event

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a collection site on Saturday.