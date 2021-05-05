Augusta County seeks community input on utility-scale solar development

In the last few years, Virginia has seen a tremendous growth in solar installations. In turn, Augusta County has also seen an increase in interest from solar companies for projects in the area.

Augusta County would like to hear your thoughts on utility-scale solar development and other renewable energy land uses in the county.

Utility-scale solar projects represent the installation of solar panels as a primary use of the land, not intended for use by an existing house, business or industry, but for connection to an electric substation.

The Virginia Clean Economy Act passed by the Virginia General Assembly in March sets a 2050 deadline for achieving a zero-carbon grid. Based on this state-mandated process, Augusta County will be regulating the operation of the act at the local level.

The results of this survey will support the county in deciding on the location of future projects and their development standards.

Your participation is greatly appreciated, and all answers are confidential. The survey will be open until May 12.

