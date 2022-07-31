Augusta County: Saint Mary’s River trail intermittently closed in August, September
The USDA Forest Service, in partnership with Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards, will be working to stabilize and restore sections of the Saint Mary’s River trail in Saint Mary’s Wilderness in Augusta County.
The 1.3-mile trail section from the trailhead at the parking lot to the intersection with the Saint Mary’s Gorge trail forest trail will be intermittently closed for public and worker safety during the trail work in August and September, according to a news release.
The tentative dates of closure are:
- August 3-4
- August 8-12
- August 24-31
- September 7-14
- September 21-28
Visitors may still access fishing opportunities at the Saint Mary’s River trailhead up to the point of trail work, less than one-half mile from the parking lot.
Visitors to Saint Mary’s Wilderness will be able to access the area from Mine Bank Creek trailhead on the Blue Ridge Parkway, Cellar Mountain trailhead on the Coal Road, and from Bald Mountain Road.
Visitors can continue to access Saint Mary’s Falls via the Mine Bank Creek trail, a 9-mile round-trip hike. Visitors should be prepared for a more strenuous hike when following this route.
Trail work will focus on repairing damage caused by remnant hurricane storms. Trail repair work will include moving large rocks by cable hoist to stabilize undermined trail sections to protect against future highwater events. Project work is expected to continue into calendar year 2023 and additional closure dates may be announced.
“I appreciate everyone’s patience during these temporary closures as we work to address much needed repairs in this special place,” said district ranger Lauren Stull. “We are fortunate to be able to work with our partner, SAWS, to improve visitor experiences on the trail and protect the trail along the St. Mary’s River.”
For more information on these closures, contact the Glenwood-Pedlar ranger districts at (540) 291-2188.
For more information about the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, visit www.fs.usda.gov/gwj