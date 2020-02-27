Augusta County man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
If you win a million dollars in the lottery on your way to work, what do you do? Randy McCutcheon still went to work.
His boss would tell him to take the day off, but, credit to McCutcheon.
He still went.
The Craigsville man stopped at Nishi Food Mart on West Beverly Street in Staunton. While there, he bought a Millionaire Maker Scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery and went out to his car to scratch it.
McCutcheon had the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years, or a one-time cash option of $601,684 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
Millionaire Maker (game #2023) features prizes ranging from $30 to $1,000,000. This is the first top prize claimed in this game, which means nine more remain unclaimed. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 244,800, while the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 2.78.
McCutcheon said he and his wife plan to use their winnings to buy a new truck, help out family and give to their favorite charities.
The Virginia Lottery is good fun for a great cause. Mr. McCutcheon lives in Augusta County, which received more than $5.7 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education last fiscal year. For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.
The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019.
An additional $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes was deposited in the Virginia Literary Fund in FY19, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.