Augusta County man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize

Published Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, 9:36 am

If you win a million dollars in the lottery on your way to work, what do you do? Randy McCutcheon still went to work.

His boss would tell him to take the day off, but, credit to McCutcheon.

He still went.

The Craigsville man stopped at Nishi Food Mart on West Beverly Street in Staunton. While there, he bought a Millionaire Maker Scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery and went out to his car to scratch it.

McCutcheon had the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years, or a one-time cash option of $601,684 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Millionaire Maker (game #2023) features prizes ranging from $30 to $1,000,000. This is the first top prize claimed in this game, which means nine more remain unclaimed. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 244,800, while the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 2.78.

McCutcheon said he and his wife plan to use their winnings to buy a new truck, help out family and give to their favorite charities.

The Virginia Lottery is good fun for a great cause. Mr. McCutcheon lives in Augusta County, which received more than $5.7 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education last fiscal year. For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019.

An additional $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes was deposited in the Virginia Literary Fund in FY19, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.

