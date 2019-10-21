Augusta County man arrested after attempted armed robbery

An Augusta County man was arrested after an attempted armed robbery on Friday evening.

Eric Roughgarden, 45, was taken into custody after the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office answered a call for a disorder involving a firearm in the 100 block of Howardsville Tnpk., Stuarts Draft.

While en route, they were advised that the parties involved were headed to the 2700 block of Stuarts Draft Highway. Deputies located some of the involved parties there and began investigating.

The investigation revealed that Roughgarden allegedly went to the victim’s home and removed a rifle from the victim’s truck, pointed it at him, and demanded money.

Another family member, a juvenile, attempted to intervene and the rifle was turned toward him. When this happened, the juvenile’s father was able to disarm Roughgarden.

The adult victim then drove Roughgarden away from the scene and alerted his wife to call law enforcement. Upon arriving at a local business, it’s alleged that Roughgarden took the victim’s truck keys and punched him in the face.

Roughgarden was arrested without incident and charged with the following:

two counts of brandishing a firearm

possession of a firearm by a felon

attempted armed robbery

