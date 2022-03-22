Augusta County Library to host community conversation for caregivers

Augusta County Library will be hosting a community conversation for caregivers on Saturday, April 9 as part of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.

Caregivers of adult family members are encouraged to participate in this conversation on April 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fishersville Main Branch. Light refreshments will be provided. Upon participating in the conversation and completing a follow-up survey, participants will also receive a $25 gift card (limit of one gift card per household).

Registration is required, and those who are interested can register by phone at 540-885-3961 or email at ask@augustacountylibrary.org.

“Caregivers have been hit extremely hard by the pandemic, especially in rural areas where isolation and lack of information access make receiving help even more difficult,” Grant Coordinator Carrie Whitlock said. “Our hope is that by bringing caregivers together with community partners to talk to one another about their needs and struggles, we will be able to increase awareness and better provide support and services to the caregivers in our community.”

Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, with six additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave. For more information, email ask@AugustaCountyLibrary.org, or visit the library’s website at www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org.

