Augusta County hosting 9/11 memorial event on Saturday

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, Sep. 10, 2021, 1:04 pm

Augusta County logoAugusta County Fire-Rescue, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Communications Center will hold a 9/11 tribute at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona on Saturday.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. and will feature a joint color guard presentation, speakers from the community, a dedication of a plaque which will hang in the Government Center, and recognition of the times of the attacks.

Refreshments will be provided by Middle River Church of the Brethren.

 


