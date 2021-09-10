Augusta County hosting 9/11 memorial event on Saturday

Augusta County Fire-Rescue, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Communications Center will hold a 9/11 tribute at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona on Saturday.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. and will feature a joint color guard presentation, speakers from the community, a dedication of a plaque which will hang in the Government Center, and recognition of the times of the attacks.

Refreshments will be provided by Middle River Church of the Brethren.