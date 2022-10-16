Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
augusta county authorities searching for two runaway staunton teens
News

Augusta County: Authorities searching for two runaway Staunton teens

AFP News/Wire
Last updated:
Trey Payseur
Trey Payseur. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
Stephen Payseur
Stephen Payseur. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating two runaway juveniles who were both last seen on Saturday.

Trey Michael Payseur, 14, is 5’10”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Stephen Francis-Michael Payseur, 17, is 5’10”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Both juveniles left their Staunton home, and their whereabouts are unknown. They could possibly be in the company of their mother, Stephanie Payseur.

If anyone has any information about these runaways, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

AFP News/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Emily Ogden

New Dominion Bookshop to host author Emily Ogden on Oct. 28
Crystal Graham
uva basketball

‘Hoos in the NBA update: Jerome signs two-way with GSW, Diakite in limbo with Cavs
Chris Graham

The Golden State Warriors signed UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome to a two-way deal that will have the four-year veteran shuttling back and forth between the G League and the defending champs.

american democracy exhibit

Virginia Museum of History & Culture to offer free admission days in November
Crystal Graham

With Election Day right around the corner, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture encourages visitors to take advantage of the upcoming free admission days in November to see the museum's traveling exhibition American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.

vcu

Multi-institutional project awarded $31 million to study promising heart failure therapy
AFP News/Wire
road construction

Updated VDOT road construction, maintenance schedule for Western Virginia
AFP News/Wire
vw bus virginia tech

Virginia Tech students bring joy to campus with remote-controlled Volkswagen bus
AFP News/Wire
solar farm

Solar project planned on soybean farm in Middlesex County
Crystal Graham