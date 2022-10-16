Augusta County: Authorities searching for two runaway Staunton teens

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating two runaway juveniles who were both last seen on Saturday.

Trey Michael Payseur, 14, is 5’10”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Stephen Francis-Michael Payseur, 17, is 5’10”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Both juveniles left their Staunton home, and their whereabouts are unknown. They could possibly be in the company of their mother, Stephanie Payseur.

If anyone has any information about these runaways, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.