Augusta County: Authorities lead search for runaway Greenville teen

Jasmine Lisa Kay Smith
Jasmine Lisa Kay Smith. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Monday around 2:30 p.m.

Jasmine Lisa Kay Smith, 16, is 5’4, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Smith left her Greenville home, and her whereabouts are unknown.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and white shoes, and is believed to have left on foot.

If anyone has any information about the runaway, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

