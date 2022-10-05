Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
augusta county arrests made in verona fishersville in connection with investigation of nexus services
Local

Augusta County: Arrests made in connection with investigation of Nexus Services

News Desk
Last updated:
police arrest
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office made a series of arrests after search warrants executed at various locations in the county, including the corporate offices of Nexus Services in Verona, on Wednesday on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury.

Michael Paul Donovan and Richard Edward Moore, both 45 and both of Fishersville, and Timothy Wayne Shipe, 36, of Staunton, were each arrested on charges of obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Timothy Wayne Donovan, 67, of Fishersville, and Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, 18, of Fishersville were both arrested at Nexus Services on obstruction of justice charges during the execution of search warrants.

Moore and Michael Donovan were released on $50,000 secured bond. Shipe was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

Putul-Ax is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said authorities will be on location in Fishersville and Verona throughout the day searching and collecting evidence.

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

covid-19
,

Survey reveals the most, least safe states during COVID-19 pandemic
Rebecca Barnabi
Amtrak
, ,

On the rail: Amtrak routes in Virginia see record ridership for two months
Rebecca Barnabi

After a record-setting July, Amtrak’s state-supported trains in Virginia reached another record high in August.

virginia tech logo 2022

Stink bugs making their way indoors in Mid-Atlantic region
News Desk

As the weather gets colder in the Mid-Atlantic region, the brown marmorated stink bug is making its appearance in homes as they ride out the colder months by hiding out in doors, windows, cracks and other small openings.

massey cancer center
,

Massey scientists identify promising therapeutic target for incurable brain cancer
News Desk
vcu murder
,

VCU Police asking public for leads in 2021 murder of student murdered taking out trash
News Desk
uva football
,

‘Hoos in the NFL: A look at how UVA alums did in Week 4 games
Scott Ratcliffe
uva basketball
,

Women’s Basketball: UVA hoops single-game tickets go on sale on Oct. 12
Sports Desk