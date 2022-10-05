Augusta County: Arrests made in connection with investigation of Nexus Services

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office made a series of arrests after search warrants executed at various locations in the county, including the corporate offices of Nexus Services in Verona, on Wednesday on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury.

Michael Paul Donovan and Richard Edward Moore, both 45 and both of Fishersville, and Timothy Wayne Shipe, 36, of Staunton, were each arrested on charges of obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Timothy Wayne Donovan, 67, of Fishersville, and Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, 18, of Fishersville were both arrested at Nexus Services on obstruction of justice charges during the execution of search warrants.

Moore and Michael Donovan were released on $50,000 secured bond. Shipe was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

Putul-Ax is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said authorities will be on location in Fishersville and Verona throughout the day searching and collecting evidence.