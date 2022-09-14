Army soldier arrested in disappearance of teen girl in Gloucester County
An enlisted soldier in the U.S. Army is being held without bond in connection with the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl in Gloucester County.
Damon Christopher Thomas, 44, of Smith’s Station, Ala., was arrested by Prince George County Police on Monday.
The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded at 6:39 a.m. Monday to the 3000 block of Millers Landing Road in reference to a missing 17-year-old female.
Criminal investigators arrived on scene and, with assistance from uniform patrol and school resource deputies, discovered that the female had been having covert conversations with an unidentified male via social media. A plan was formed between the missing juvenile and the male for him to pick her up this morning and depart the area.
Using digital resources and after conducting multiple interviews, investigators developed a suspect and began to investigate his digital footprint. It was learned that the suspect may be in Prince George County.
GCSO investigators and Prince George County Police officers and detectives began checking the area and discovered the missing juvenile in that jurisdiction with the suspect. The juvenile was found to be uninjured, and her family was notified. She is currently in the custody of law enforcement and will be returned home safely.
Both GCSO and the Prince George County Police Department consider this investigation to be open and active, and additional charges may be forthcoming in one or both jurisdictions.