Arcadia Project hosting March 13 Watch and Talk for ‘Patrick’

The Arcadia Project is teaming up with the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to present the lush documentary “Patrick.”

The pay-as-you-will virtual screening includes a Zoom discussion on Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m. featuring film creators, Arcadia Project’s own Pamela Mason Wagner (director/producer) and Thomas Wagner (composer), as well as new book Stories of the Saints author Casey Wallace.

The Watch and Talk discussion will be moderated by Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library’s CEO Robin Von Seldeneck.

Watch the trailer here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ap8HFsCeceo

To register go to: givebutter.com/wwpl-and-arcadia-present-patrick

All registered members at this pay-as-you-will event will receive a digital version of the documentary to watch before the event and a zoom link to join in on the discussion.

The proceeds will benefit Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and the Arcadia Project.

For more information, contact Pamela Wagner at 917-621-7660 or Abena Foreman-Trice at (540) 471-2432 or info@thearcadiaproject.org.