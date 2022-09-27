Menu
apple days makes early call to postpone weekend festival due to potential heavy rain from ian
Culture

Apple Days makes early call to postpone weekend festival due to potential heavy rain from Ian

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
apples
(© fudio – stock.adobe.com)

The Apple Days Arts & Crafts show has been postponed due to potential bad weather from Hurricane Ian.

The Facebook page for the craft festival showed they were polling vendors today about pushing back the dates due to a questionable weather forecast. They officially made the call around 6:30 p.m. in a social media post.

The post read: “Apple Days Craft Show Postponed. New Show Dates: Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.”

The show, in its 47th year, is traditionally held the first weekend in October at Willow Oak Plaza on Broad Street in Waynesboro.

The Fall Foliage Art Show, put on by the Shenandoah Valley Art Center, is held the second weekend of October each year.

The new dates for Apple Days were presumably chosen to not compete directly with the Fall Foliage Art Show taking place Oct. 8-9 in downtown Waynesboro.

Turner’s Produce posted on social media that even though Apple Days is postponed, they will still be set up selling apples this weekend through the 16th.

No word yet on the larger Dayton Days festival held in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Oct. 1. However, many visitors to the one-day festival were posting on the Facebook page today asking if there is a plan for bad weather. Traditionally, Dayton Days is held rain or shine.

The exact path for Hurricane Ian is unknown at this time but weather experts say that remnants could impact Virginia this weekend.

Weather predictions at this time are for 2 to 5 inches of rain but could change depending on the track of Ian over the next several days. According to most reports, damaging winds are not expected.

As of Monday evening, no news releases had been issued about the pending storm from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management or the Virginia Red Cross chapter.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

