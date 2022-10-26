Menu
analysis virginia has sixth lowest rate of violent crime in u s
Culture

Analysis: Virginia has sixth lowest rate of violent crime in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
police holster scene crime officer
(© Aldeca Productions – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia is sixth of all the United States for lowest rate of violent rate.

According to new analysis by the FBI Crime Data Explorer, Maine has the lowest rate of crime in America.

New Hampshire has the second lowest rate of crime, and Vermont is third.

Research was conducted by criminal law experts Law Office of Jorge Vela’, which analyzed the latest FBI crime data. On average, 398.5 crimes were committed per 100,000 people in the U.S. in 2020.

Violent crime includes murder, nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

In 2020, in Maine, 108.5 violent crimes were committed per 100,000 people, nearly four times less than the nation’s average for violent crime.

In New Hampshire, 146.3 violent crimes per 100,000 people were committed. According to the law office, the majority of these crimes were committed by man between the ages of 20 and 29 in residential homes and a personal weapon was used.

In Vermont, 173.4 violent crimes were committed per 100,000 people, 225.1 less than the national average.

The rate of violent crime in 2020 in Virginia was 208.6 per 100,000 people.

“There is a considerable difference between the rates of recorded violent crime between the states that feature at the top and bottom of this list. The statistics show that more than 1.3 million violent crimes were committed over one year, while on average during 2020 in the US there were 398.5 crimes for every 100,000 people,” a spokesperson said in a press release.

The highest rate of violent crime was in Alaska, followed by New Mexico, Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

