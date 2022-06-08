Amherst County: Authorities searching for missing man

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 41-year-old male.

Joshua Kane Grant was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday. He was last seen on Monday at approximately 2:30 pm in the Snowden area of Amherst County. He was last seen wearing white swimming trunks with a floral print, and black Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit The Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org.

