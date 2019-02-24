Alleghany County: Slope failure closes Route 220

Part of Route 220 (Hot Springs Road) in Alleghany County is closed due to a slope failure just south of the Bath County line. Route 220 is closed to through traffic between Route 687(Jackson River Road) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs). The Virginia Department of Transportation is assessing repair plans, but there is no estimate for reopening the roadway. All work is weather permitting.

Through traffic on Route 220 will be detoured as follows:

Northbound drivers will turn left on Route 687, continue north for 17 miles, and then continue straight onto Route 615 for three miles to return to Route 220.

Southbound drivers will turn right on Route 615 for three miles, and then continue straight onto Route 687 for 17 miles to return to Route 220.

Variable message boards on Route 220 warn motorists of the closure. Flagging crews will be on duty 24/7 to assist drivers with the detour route. Residents and business owners can access their properties by approaching from the appropriate side of the work zone.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

