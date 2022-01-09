Albemarle County warming centers opening again on Monday

Albemarle County will continue to host warming centers and water access locations open to the public on Monday.

Warming centers are for those who need to warm up, access WiFi, and charge devices. Warming centers are not available for sheltering overnight.

Water access locations have drinking/bottled water.

Please note, not all services are available at all locations. Read carefully for available services at each location.

All locations are open Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Warming centers

Greenwood Community Center 865 Greenwood Road in Crozet – Water, WiFi, and electricity.

Scottsville Community Center at 250 Page Street in Scottsville – Water, WiFi, and electricity.

Drinking water access

Earlysville Fire Department at 283 Reas Ford Road in Earlysville – potable water

North Garden Fire Department at 4907 Plank Road in North Garden – potable water

Covid protocols are in place. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing.

