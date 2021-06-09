Albemarle County units respond to structure fire on Jefferson Mill Road

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fire reported in a residential structure on Jefferson Mill Road at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire was determined to be due to electrical overloading.

The fire was re-ignited at approximately 4:30 am on Wednesday. Units arrived with more than half of the structure fully involved with heavy fire conditions. The fire department was able to finally extinguish the fire, and the last unit left the scene at 11:30 am. The structure and contents are a complete loss valued at $135,000.

The displaced residents, including nine occupants and multiple pets, are being assisted by the Red Cross, family, and friends. The Albemarle County Animal Control unit in conjunction with the SPCA is helping with the family animals.

There were no injuries reported at time of incident.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to not overload their electrical systems with too many appliances, it could lead to electrical failure and cause a fire.

