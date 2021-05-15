Albemarle County Police investigating reported shooting on Peyton Drive

Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a call for a shooting at 2334 Peyton Drive at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

One male victim was transported by personal vehicle to UVA Hospital before officers arrived to investigate, and is reportedly in stable condition.

The suspect is not known, but officers believe there is no threat to the community at this time. Call CrimeStoppers – 434-977-4000 – with any information related to this incident.

This is an active investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

